Despite the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in 2020, Faith in Action volunteers didn’t slow up or stop connecting with people in their communities in Cass County.
The numbers tell a story — 104 Faith in Action volunteers assisted 336 people, including 142 new people of all ages. Volunteers provided 2,422 rides, contributing over 10,900 hours and driving over 125,500 miles. On average they filled 295 requests each month, which is up 11 percent from the year before, with fewer volunteers available to help.
“Considering COVID restrictions, the request numbers greatly exceeded program goals for services,” stated Faith in Action Director Theresa Eclov. “Faith in Action Volunteers try their best to get people the help they need and to make them feel they are not alone.”
Some volunteers drive once or twice a month. Other volunteers regularly take people grocery shopping, visit, or deliver Meals on Wheels. Faith in Action also has an accessible van for wheelchair riders that needs drivers. With the Cass County Senior and Veterans Driver Program closed since last March, volunteer drivers are needed throughout Cass County. Folks who rely on regular rides to dialysis have been scrambling to find rides to get to life-sustaining treatments.
With almost 30 percent of the population aged 65 and better, and without any kind of public transit or even taxi services, people struggle to get their groceries or a prescription filled, or get to a doctor’s appointments. Many people are on fixed incomes and many have mobility problems. Faith in Action has no income or age restrictions and no fees. Faith in Action volunteers fill in the gaps in services lacking in our area.
A locally supported, nonprofit charitable organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps.
“Your friendly volunteers are amazing – like guardian angels,” stated a woman in the Walker area.
Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. It’s all about making new friends and the smiles and joy of helping others.
If you have a little free time once in a while and would like to be a “Compassionate Volunteer Helping People in Need,” consider sharing your gifts and talents by becoming a community volunteer with Faith in Action. You can set your volunteer schedule and make a huge difference with a little time and caring.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net
Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
