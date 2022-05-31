Faith in Action volunteers attend spring connection event
Volunteers often feel that what they do is not significant, but when all the hours and miles are added up their work becomes an incredible part of what keeps our communities together.
At the 2022 Faith in Action Volunteer Spring Connection Luncheon, Faith in Action volunteers showed just how far they go to reach across their communities in providing services for people throughout Cass County. Volunteers are truly the hearts and hands of Faith in Action for Cass County.
“How Sweet it is to have Volunteers Like You!” was the theme for the Faith in Action event held May 17 at The Hub in Hackensack. More than 40 Faith in Action volunteers gathered to enjoy candy-themed games and a picnic-style meal of brats and salads. Staff members presented a “Sweet Tribute” poem that thanked the volunteers for their service with humorous candy references.
Guest speaker Linsey McMurrin gave a presentation on “Shaping Community Through Connections” with a focus on how we relate to one another, especially since the pandemic began. McMurrin also emphasized that “Community care is self-care” by encouraging people to be mindful of how our brains work and how we act and react with others.
Faith in Action Executive Director Theresa Eclov reported on program updates and policy changes. The program ended with door prizes and each volunteer took home a safety bag full of useful items including a first aid kit donated by Essentia Health, sanitizer, masks, wipes, thermal blanket, tissues, bottled water and snack bars.
In 2021, Faith in Action Volunteers gave over 9,500 hours of service and drove over 113,300 miles to held their neighbors throughout Cass County.
Faith in Action for Cass County is a volunteer, nonprofit organization that connects local volunteers with requests for transportation, respite and friendly visiting, chore and homemaking services, basic home repair and building railings and ramps. Volunteers chose when and how they would like to be of service and new volunteers are always needed. It’s easy to make requests or become a volunteer.
For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com
