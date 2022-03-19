Several times each week Faith in Action volunteer Diane leaves home in her car to pick up a neighbor in the Leech Lake area and drive them to a doctor’s appointment or rehab or to run errands.
Some volunteers drive once or twice a month. Other volunteers regularly take people grocery shopping, visit, or deliver meals on wheels. Many say they enjoy seeing people and staying busy over the winter.
“Volunteers are the heart and hands of Faith in Action,” stated Executive Director Theresa Eclov. “Volunteers drive many activities in our rural communities — from children’s sports to Fourth of July parades to food shelves, thrift stores and transportation. The value that volunteers bring to Cass County is tremendous.”
In 2021, 100 Faith in Action volunteers provided over 9,490 hours and drove over 113,375 miles to help their neighbors. They provided 1,944 rides and filled 259 requests each month.
Based on the April 2021 estimated national value of a volunteer hour, that means Faith in Action volunteers provided $270,844 in service time to their communities. And that is on top of the use of their vehicles for transporting other people, which is valued at an additional $63,490.
Nonprofits often get criticized for asking for donations, but many bring additional funding into communities. Faith in Action for Cass County receives state and federal grant funds totaling approximately $110,000 annually to support seniors living in Cass County. Those funds must be matched with local funds from fundraisers and local contributions and donations.
These funds coming into Cass County are used to pay salaries, local expenses like rent and insurance, and provide mileage reimbursement to volunteers, all of which is spent locally. When you support a local nonprofit, your dollars go a long way to support the local economy.
A locally supported, nonprofit charitable organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Faith in Action has no income or age restrictions and no fees. Faith in Action Volunteers are glad to fill in the gaps in services lacking in our area.
“Your friendly volunteers are life-savers — like guardian angels,” stated a woman in the Pine River area.
Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. It’s all about making new friends and the smiles and joy of helping others.
If you have a little free time once in a while and would like to be a “compassionate volunteer helping people in need,” consider sharing your gifts and talents by becoming a community volunteer with Faith in Action. You can set your volunteer schedule and make a huge difference with a little time and caring.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities call (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net
Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
