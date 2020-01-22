Several times each week Faith in Action volunteer Linda leaves home in her car to pick up a neighbor in the Hackensack, Backus or Pine River area and drive them to a doctor’s appointment, rehab or errands.
Some volunteers drive once or twice a month. Other volunteers regularly take people grocery shopping, visit, or deliver meals on wheels.
Linda notes that she has been very busy so far this winter and she loves to keep busy.
“It’s no surprise that volunteers are busy just now,” stated Faith in Action Director Theresa Eclov. “The growing numbers of people calling for services — from 73 in December 2016 to 109 in December 2019 — shows that people have heard about Faith in Action and are comfortable calling for our volunteers.”
With almost 30 percent of its population age 65 or better, Cass County sees many people who retire here and may not have nearby family support. Without any kind of public transit or even taxi services, people of all ages struggle to get their groceries or a prescription filled, or to a doctor’s appointments. Many people are on fixed incomes and many have mobility problems. Faith in Action has no income or age restrictions and no fees. Faith in Action Volunteers are glad to fill in the gaps in services lacking in our area.
A locally supported nonprofit charitable organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps.
“Your friendly volunteers are amazing — like guardian angels!,” stated a woman in the Walker area.
Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. It’s all about making new friends and the smiles and joy of helping others.
In 2019, 123 Faith in Action volunteers assisted 356 people, providing 3,497 rides, contributing over 9,800 hours and driving over 158,875 miles. They filled on average 266 requests each month. These numbers are 30 to 40 percent above those in 2018, greatly exceeding program goals for services.
Of special note is the increase in volunteers, especially in the Remer and Outing areas where Faith in Action held community meetings this past year to discuss area needs and how local teams of volunteers can help their neighbors through the Faith in Action program.
In 2020, Faith in Action will continue to work with volunteer teams in communities, especially in the southern parts of Cass County, including Pillager, rural Motley, Lakeshore and East Gull Lake, and in the far northern areas including Cass Lake, Bena and Federal Dam.
“Developing local volunteer teams and supporting them with training, scheduling, and recognition is working, but it takes time and money,” stated Eclov. “We are grateful for a Live Well at Home grant through the Minnesota Department of Human Services that has provided some of the funding needed to support the ongoing meetings, volunteer support and driving it takes to reach communities throughout Cass County.”
If you have a little free time once in a while and would like to be a “compassionate volunteer helping people in need,” consider sharing your gifts and talents by becoming a community volunteer with Faith in Action. You can set your volunteer schedule and make a huge difference with a little time and caring.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net
Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
