Compassion and being there to help people are what drives the volunteers of Faith in Action.
Besides providing six to eight rides most days of the week, delivering groceries and Meals on Wheels across the county, and visiting as Phone Pals, the past months have seen Faith in Action volunteers outside working on many projects that ensure safety and accessibility for residents of Cass County.
Faith in Action projects included building wheelchair ramps in the Walker, Boy River and Pine River areas, installing grab bars in the Backus and Outing areas, and repairing steps, decks and railings in the Longville and Backus areas. Volunteers have also helped with yard clean-up, cleaning gutters, and winterizing homes to prepare for the winter months.
“People retire to this area, some on very limited incomes, and find it difficult to get small repairs and accessibility projects completed when they need them,” stated Faith in Action Executive Director Theresa Eclov. “Faith in Action volunteers are happy to provide the expertise and labor to complete these projects.”
Faith in Action is a local, volunteer nonprofit that provides transportation, chores, phone visits, caregiver support, and delivering meals on wheels to remote locations. Volunteers make repairs and build ramps to building code, ensuring safety and allowing people to remain living in their homes and communities for as long as possible. Faith in Action does not provide money for materials, but can help homeowners seek funding, or at least eliminate the labor costs if that is a barrier to getting a project done.
“We cannot thank you enough!” one homeowner stated. “The ramp gives us the freedom to get come and go without falling.”
Volunteers receive many benefits of volunteering, including coordination of services to work around their busy schedules, liability insurance and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are needed throughout Cass County to help folks with neighborly assistance, including weatherizing homes and cleaning up leaves and branches.
As some volunteers are getting ready to fly south for the winter, new volunteers are also needed to provide transportation to appointments and help with grocery shopping and meal delivery.
If you are interested in volunteering in your community, consider contacting Faith in Action to see if there is a volunteer position that would match your gifts, talents and time. Call (218) 675-5435 or check out our website at www.faithinactioncass.com for more information.
