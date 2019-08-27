Many people in rural Minnesota depend on friends or neighbors for rides to medical appointments, grocery shopping and errands. For some, this is the only way they connect with their community, especially during the winter months.
At times, finding a driver can be difficult, and Faith in Action volunteers are here to help. As of July, with 18 years of service, Faith in Action volunteers have driven more than one million miles helping people throughout Cass County.
Faith in Action volunteers are doing what they can, when they can and where they can, to help their neighbors in need. Plans are to celebrate this milestone with the volunteers at an upcoming Volunteer Thank You Dinner in September.
Faith in Action has seen a 146 percent increase in the number of rides requested over the past five years, and the needs continue.
“Without [the driver’s] help I would not be able to stay in my home and get to my medical appointments,” stated Sarah.
Fred from Pine River said, “Thanks for sending the driver to help me get groceries. I didn’t know how I would get it done. You are lifesavers!”
Volunteer drivers give them the freedom to manage their health and well-being, and the freedom to remain in their homes for as long as possible.
Consider giving of your time and yourself by becoming a volunteer with Faith in Action and visiting with or providing rides to someone in your community. Faith in Action Volunteers can choose to help once or twice a month or weekly as their time allows and most drive requests are local or to nearby towns. Volunteers receive liability insurance coverage, coordination, recognition, mileage reimbursement, and the satisfaction of knowing they are making a difference. An application with background check and orientation session are required.
Faith in Action is currently seeking compassionate people in your area to help people like Sarah and Fred to connect with community and be a part of our next Million Miles. Your neighbors need you!
For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net
