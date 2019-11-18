St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 305 W. Fifth St., Park Rapids, will hold a fall bazaar with bake sale and lunch, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coffee and rolls will be served at 9 a.m., lunch served from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Area crafts will be featured, a children’s “dollar store,” and a huge bake sale, with homemade lefse.

Admission is free; door prizes will be awarded.

