Fall is in the air and so are the sights and smells of soup, books, crafts and bargains.

Cornerstone Church, located south of the Y Junction on Highway 371, is having its inaugural fall sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help support the Cornerstone Emergency Fund.

This sale has everything. There will be numerous vendors selling antiques, handmade quilts, painted art, handmade crafts, honey and Herbalife. There will be the opportunity to purchase lunch of chicken noodle soup or chili, bread, homemade sweet treats and a beverage for $5.

In addition, the Worship Hall will be filled with gently-used household and garage items donated by church members at reasonable prices. The book sale includes everything from quality Christian reads to novels by favorite authors.

There will be something for everyone at this sale as Christmas is coming and shopping can be done in one place.

There are still openings for a few vendors. If interested, call Mary at (218) 766-6968. Vendor fees are $15.

