Fall is in the air and so are the sights and smells of soup, books, crafts and bargains.
Cornerstone Church, located south of the Y Junction on Highway 371, is having its inaugural fall sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help support the Cornerstone Emergency Fund.
This sale has everything. There will be numerous vendors selling antiques, handmade quilts, painted art, handmade crafts, honey and Herbalife. There will be the opportunity to purchase lunch of chicken noodle soup or chili, bread, homemade sweet treats and a beverage for $5.
In addition, the Worship Hall will be filled with gently-used household and garage items donated by church members at reasonable prices. The book sale includes everything from quality Christian reads to novels by favorite authors.
There will be something for everyone at this sale as Christmas is coming and shopping can be done in one place.
There are still openings for a few vendors. If interested, call Mary at (218) 766-6968. Vendor fees are $15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.