The Nevis Women’s Club will host Fall Y’all Saturday, an art, craft and gift show, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Red River Bar and Grill on Highway 34 in Akeley.
The show will feature more than 60 vendors, indoors and outdoors, as well as a bake sale, a pumpkin patch to intrigue kids and food. Proceeds support the Nevis Women’s Club, now embarking on its second century of volunteer community enhancement.
Recent club projects have included a pollinator garden near the Heartland Trail, which runs through the lakeside village. And thanks to a first-of-its-kind Clean Air and Land Legacy grant received by the club, a mile-long Pollinator Highway is in the works.
The highway will feature native plants and grasses to entice the bees and butterflies to pollinate, as well as providing valuable habitat for songbirds. All of this is under the guidance of the Department of Natural Resources.
The multi-use Heartland Trail, established in 1974, was one of the first rail-to-trail conversions in the country. Now, more than 20,000 users down the 49-mile trail each summer.
The women’s club has evolved from a group of 17 in 1921, with “civic volunteerism, victory and liberty uppermost in their minds,” to a study guild. Minnesota’s history and resources, particularly women famous for their work in education, medicine, literature and arts, was addressed at each meeting. Originally named the Hustler’s Club, the guild was renamed the Nevis Study Club and members became affiliated with the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
Study clubs sprouted in many rural and metropolitan areas during the 20th century. The philanthropic organizations were instrumental in establishing libraries, and, on a national level, implementing child labor laws and, later the “buckle up for safety” seatbelt law. Lobbying on national and state levels was on the agenda. March of Dimes and Operation Smile received donations. The Nevis club helped with making hot lunches for school children.
The number of the GFWC has diminished over time.
Three years ago, the organization changed its name to the Nevis Women’s Club, but the general mission of the club remains to be community service, including volunteerism and donations to the school. Planters grace the Nevis Muskie Park and Visitors Center each summer, and the pollinator garden is tended by members. “Pig Race” cookies emerge from members’ ovens.
On the docket in 2022, is an “Empowering Women to Lead” conference to be held Sept. 16 at Northern Lights Casino.
The idea emerged from discussions on how to provide a resource for women in rural areas to achieve personal, career and civic aspirations.
The event will feature notable speakers, including polar explorer Ann Bancroft, and provide attendees with support, encouragement and tools to employ on their life’s journey.
Watch for more information on the event. Meanwhile, head to Akeley where a cornucopia of “autumn splendor” awaits.
For more information on the club, call co-presidents Kathy Carney at (218) 252-6654 or Jody Pribyl at (763) 331-2043.
