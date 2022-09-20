Fall is fast approaching and the holidays will follow before you know it. Why not spent a pleasant day at the third annual Fall Y’All Craft and Gift Sale presented by the GFWC Nevis Women’s Club.

There is no admission fee and the event will be again held at the Red River Event Center in Akeley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1.

