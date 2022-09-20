Fall is fast approaching and the holidays will follow before you know it. Why not spent a pleasant day at the third annual Fall Y’All Craft and Gift Sale presented by the GFWC Nevis Women’s Club.
There is no admission fee and the event will be again held at the Red River Event Center in Akeley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1.
This year there will be 74 vendors, both inside and outside. With both local vendors and those from southern Minnesota or neighboring states, there will be something for everyone, including more fine arts vendors. Participants may want a gift for a special someone — how about a handmade charcuterie or cutting board — or maybe a lovely fine art painting or piece of jewelry. Perhaps with Halloween coming soon, a visit to the pumpkin patch to pick out an orange fellow to carve or stop by the booth with individually decorated pumpkins.
There will be interactive activities, too! Visit the henna artist for a lovely design or try the tie dye make-it-and-take-it activity. Whatever participants choose, a good time will be the result.
Red River Event Center will feature special menu items all day and there will be a cash bar, too.
Browsers may want to take home (or eat while browsing) the wonderful baked goods provided by the members of Nevis Women’s Club or take home a few cocoa bombs to make hot chocolate for the kiddies or use as stocking stuffers. All proceeds of the bake sale go to the philanthropic efforts of the club, including donations of time and money to local organizations, the Nevis Pollinator Garden and Pollinator Highway, the Nevis School Scholarship Program and the Akeley-Nevis Food Shelf, among others.
For more information about the sale, visit the Nevis Women’s Club Facebook page or call Sue Gray at (218) 652-2241.
