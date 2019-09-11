 Falling down can be detrimental to  older friends and relatives health and welfare.

For some it could mean losing their independence if the injuries are severe enough, but there are measures that can be taken to reduce the chances of falling and the injuries that result.

Falling down is the leading cause of hospitalization in the U.S. for citizens 65 and older. These falls can cause the  loss of independence, lowering life quality and sky-rocketing health care costs.

The Cass County Falls Prevention Task Force is hosting its third annual event to help prevent injuries due to falling. The fair will be held Sept. 20 and run from 9 a.m. to noon at Calvary Church in Walker.

This is a free event for everyone attending. Dr. Michelle Kulzer will be the keynote speaker.

The fair will include exercise demonstrations, medical vendors can evaluate medications being used, hearing and vision assessments will also be part of the fair as well as fall risk assessments, door prizes and vendor bingo.

