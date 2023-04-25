WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Forest Foundation (AFF) announced last week the Family Forest Carbon Program, a partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), has expanded enrollment to landowners in select counties in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The program, which is operational across eight states throughout the United States, is uniquely designed to expand access to carbon markets for family forest owners with as little as 30 acres of land, providing technical and financial support to implement good forest stewardship practices and increase the long-term health and value of their property.

