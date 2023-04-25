WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Forest Foundation (AFF) announced last week the Family Forest Carbon Program, a partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), has expanded enrollment to landowners in select counties in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The program, which is operational across eight states throughout the United States, is uniquely designed to expand access to carbon markets for family forest owners with as little as 30 acres of land, providing technical and financial support to implement good forest stewardship practices and increase the long-term health and value of their property.
“Family forest owners deserve to have all possible tools available to them to care for their land,” said Jen Simoni, Director of Landowner Engagement at the American Forest Foundation. “The Family Forest Carbon Program gives agency to these landowners to further improve the health, value, and resiliency of their forests, all while supporting rural economies and building generational wealth through their lands.”
Midwestern landowners are eligible for enrollment in Baraga, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon counties in Michigan; Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Morrison and Wadena counties in Minnesota; and Ashland, Iron and Vilas counties in Wisconsin. The program plans to expand into several more counties throughout the three states in summer of this year.
The program provides annual payments to enrolled landowners to implement forest management practices scientifically proven to enhance carbon capture and storage, improve forest health and provide other important ecosystem benefits. The program also provides access to professional foresters that help landowners write a forest management plan tailored to their specific property. These resources provide economic support to rural communities while empowering landowners to meet their personal goals for their woodlands.
“Working forests not only support local economies and wildlife—they also play a huge role in keeping our water clean,” said David Ruff, conservation program manager for TNC in Minnesota. “Expanding the Family Forest Carbon Program to central Minnesota will help owners of small-scale forests protect the Mississippi River while tackling climate change.”
The carbon generated by landowners enrolled in the program is measured and verified by a first-of-its-kind forest carbon accounting methodology that improves accuracy and transparency for the marketplace. By measuring the difference between similar forests, the methodology pinpoints the program as the sole variable that created additional carbon benefit on enrolled landowners’ property.
Enrollment in the Family Forest Carbon Program in the Midwest is being offered for 20 years for one of two improved management practices. The Growing Mature Forests practice is designed to allow forests to grow older and larger trees than average forests in the local area, promoting long-term forest health and increased commercial value of the trees, all while allowing landowners to maintain a working forest. The Promoting Diverse Forests practice increases the number and diversity of living trees left uncut during coppice or clearcut harvests, allowing landowners to balance the financial and ecological benefits of harvesting, while enhancing wildlife habitat, biodiversity, and resiliency.
