Last year the Family Safety Network hosted a gift card drive in February. We called it “Feel the Love February.”
The gift card drive was twofold. We wanted to build our capacity to provide help to clients in need and we also wanted to support our local businesses. It was so fun and a remarkable success, so we decided to make it an annual event.
Throughout the month of February we will have donation boxes at Super One Foods, Ace Hardware and The Village Square. Please visit one or all of those sites and help your local businesses, your local non-profit and the families in your communities by donating a gift card. There is no amount too small — $5 can help a person in need.
We are also fortunate to have several churches supporting this event. Check your church bulletin to see if they have ways you could help.
We wanted to share an update with our communities, about where we have been, where we are going and how fortunate we are to be here with all of you. Family Safety Network continues the fight against domestic violence.
There is one thing we can count on in our work against domestic violence; that is, domestic violence never takes a break. This year, like last year, our numbers continued to increase and the needs of our clients increased too. This year the staff approached the needs like they always do with innovation, challenge, community, and resilience.
Innovation
Family Safety Network, an organization that provides advocacy for victims of domestic violence and their families in Cass, Hubbard and Clearwater counties, held the front line even as the needs grew and sometimes it felt overwhelming.
This year innovation meant adding a certified trauma-informed practitioner and doing the work needed to create trauma-informed training not just for our clients but for our communities and partner programs. This was a huge undertaking that involved having an advocate complete the certification coursework and then develop programming for clients, community members and partner programs.
We have always provided a trauma-informed response with our programs but now we can also offer training to other programs and community members. Mental health has been an emerging issue that is finally getting the attention it deserves and needs.
We also know that most mental health issues are created by unresolved trauma and if not created by trauma in our lives, then exacerbated by them. We wanted to have the capacity to respond to the core of the issue, and we wanted to have the capacity to help our partner programs and our communities have a resource so they can provide appropriate trauma response as well. Every vocation there is deals with people who are suffering from trauma. We all have the opportunity to respond in a trauma informed manner.
Last year we saw the need for emergency shelter growing and we responded to that need. We have forged a great partnership with the Akeley Shelter Project but we also created and received grant funding to implement a hotel/motel shelter program for victims of domestic violence and their families.
There are no domestic violence shelters in the tri-county area that we serve, so this program was very needed and has proven to be a success. It provides victims and their families with the opportunity to have shelter while they are completing the process to attain housing stability.
When we saw how successful the program was, we took it a step further and trained a housing advocate so we can respond to the housing need immediately. We partner with BiCAP and Mahube Otwa and they truly are the housing experts, but now we can assist clients with application processes for rapid re-housing and we became a contributing part of the Continuum of Care in both Northwest and Northeast Minnesota.
Our relationships with these partner programs gave us the opportunity to receive the training necessary to offer these services which are very needed.
Challenging
Advocacy work is challenging. Working with the emotion, anger and fear that accompanies domestic violence is challenging. These are the circumstances that we prepare for, and they are circumstances that the advocates meet head on.
We are still communities in healing. The last couple of years heightened fears, had a negative impact on mental health issues and created uncertainty. I am often asked how long it will take for our communities to recover from that, I do not have an answer for that question. What I do see is the exceptional communities that we work in and the support that they offer us and all programs who are on the front lines responding to these needs.
We could not do this work without the support of the communities we work in, but what we could do was create programs that eased those burdens, like Trauma Informed Care and the hotel/motel shelter system. You never understand how important feeling safe and heard is until that is the only thing you need in a moment of crisis.
Providing shelter and trauma-informed care gives those we serve the chance to create a housing plan and attain housing stability. That is not a benefit for a client, it is a benefit for the entire family, a benefit for our futures, a benefit for our communities.
Community
We are so blessed in the communities that we serve. We have benefited from the support of our local Chambers and our local civic groups like Rotary, churches or the American Legions and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The small businesses in our communities genuinely care for their communities and that includes our clients. We truly could not sustain our work without them.
The court systems in the counties we serve are supportive of advocacy and our programs, law enforcement work with us to be sure that a victim is contacted and the services they need are provided, and social services continue to collaborate with us to assure that clients are able to attain the assistance that they need.
We work with agencies across the state and not all agencies can tell this story, but we can. Community in our counties is more than a location, it is a feeling, it is action and it is real. But most importantly of all, it is caring. We appreciate our communities.
Resilience
Of all of the things we talked about, resilience is the most important. All the others are about how you are to others: empathy/compassion/tolerance with others. Resilience is for yourself, to cope with who you are and what life throws at you.
Advocates have to employ resilience every day in every aspect of their work. I believe that Family Safety Network’s Advocates can do this because they are innovative, they meet each challenge head on , and they have the support of the communities.
This work truly takes a village and we are so blessed with the villages we serve.
