The Family Safety Network has been providing victims of intimate partner/domestic violence and their families with advocacy and support services for more 26 years in Cass County. Its mission is to interrupt the cycle of violence and provide safe options and support to all victims. The work provides resources for safety and self-empowerment to the men and women who are suffering and their families. The organization appreciates the community partnerships and work in tandem with many area non-profits, law enforcement and social service providers because it takes a collaborative effort to ensure services of intervention, support and prevention are available throughout Cass County. They offer confidential advocacy services, help with orders for protection, information and referral, emergency transportation and court accompaniment, and work in partnership with the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter for crisis line coverage and Legal Aid Services of Northeastern Minnesota as well as Anishinaabe Legal Services to offer free law clinics. The Family Safety Network isn’t just there in the time of crisis but offers one-on-one work with survivors who need support moving forward, educational resources and safety planning. The Hubbard and Clearwater counties are fully staffed. If you or someone you know is suffering in silence, call Family Safety Network at (218) 547-1636 for information and help. The phones are answered 24 hours a day. The office in Walker is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., located at 7165 Dewdrop Trail NW. Pictured is Family Safety Network Executive Director Annette White (from left) and Outreach Coordinator/Family Advocate Janine Thaler receiving the First Business Dollar from Leech Lake Area Chamber Executive Director Cindy Wannarka.
