The Family Safety Network is a program that provides services for victims of domestic violence and their families in Cass, Hubbard and Clearwater counties.
Show your support for FSN during “Share the Love February” so it can help individuals in need.
With fully staffed offices in Park Rapids, Walker and Bagley, FSN’s mission is to stop the cycle of domestic violence and to advocate for social change.
“Share the Love February” is a gift card drive. Many clients cannot afford utilities, rent, food or gas. Anyone who wants to help is encouraged to donate a gift card from an area business.
Client needs have increased during the pandemic but resources have decreased. At the same time, many businesses and community members have been negatively affected financially. By helping those in need with gift cards, you will also be helping areas businesses!
Here are a few ideas:
• Gas cards
• Car repair gift cards
• Gift cards to grocery stores
• Gift cards to area restaurants
• Gift cards for personal or clothing items
• Gift cards for propane
• Gift cards for cell phone and minutes.
Local cafes and restaurants, grocery stores, thrift shops, gas stations and any prepaid VISA or Mastercard Cards are also appreciated.
All donations are appreciated, whatever the size.
Cards can be dropped off at the following locations:
• SuperOne Foods and Walker Home Center
Cards can be mailed to the following locations:
• Cass County: Mail to PO Box 1162, Walker, MN 56484. Call (218) 547-1636. Drop off at 7165 Dew Drop Trail NW, Walker MN 56484
• Clearwater County (Bagley): Mail to PO Box 3, Bagley, MN 56621. Call Misty at (218) 694-2831.
• Hubbard County: Mail to PO Box 803, Park Rapids, MN 56470. Call (218) 732-7413. Drop off at 109 Grove Ave. S., Suite 1, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.