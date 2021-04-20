April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and FamilyWise Services in Minneapolis is recognizing its partners throughout Minnesota who help families stay safe and strong — even through the additional stresses and hardships that COVID presented.
This year’s award winners come from across the state and offer a range of supports to help children, families and caregivers thrive, including the Leech Lake Manidoo Ningadoodem (Family Spirit) Program.
The Manidoo Ningadoodem Program is recognized for delivering the largest, most rigorous, and only evidence-based home-visiting program designed specifically for Native American families. It is used to support new parents in a culturally-affirming way. The program is intentionally delivered by Native American paraprofessionals as a core strategy to support young, Native parents from pregnancy to 3 years post-partum.
“FamilyWise is dedicated to supporting parents and caregivers in building thriving families and creating fertile environments for healthy childhoods through parent education, wraparound services and early childhood education,” said Ann Gaasch, FamilyWise Services Executive Director. “We do this work in collaboration with a statewide network of committed partners who have provided essential services, assisting families during the isolation and stress of the pandemic. The Pinwheel for Prevention awards are an annual recognition for our partners across Minnesota to honor the important work they do for families in our communities.”
In Minnesota, FamilyWise Services is the lead agency for child abuse prevention and the home of Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota following its 2020 merger with Minnesota Communities Caring for Children (MCCC). FamilyWise shares resources with partners, expand access to services, and balance conditions for positive childhood experiences to enrich every community and support parents and caregivers.
This is the second year that Child Abuse Prevention Month has taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are adapting to and working to understand the new landscape that the pandemic has created and its repercussions for child abuse and neglect prevention. The risk to our nation’s children for experiencing child abuse and neglect in times of extreme stress and uncertainty is quite high. COVID-19 has added stressors to the lives of parents and caregivers, such as loss of employment, loss of income due to lack of paid leave, school and business closings that necessitate new childcare and homeschool arrangements, and food insecurity,” said Gaasch.
In addition to the Pinwheel for Prevention awards, FamilyWise will be planting a pinwheel garden at its offices in Minneapolis later this month. Each pinwheel represents an action or commitment taken to prevent child abuse in Minnesota. Learn more about actions to prevent child abuse and make a commitment today.
FamilyWise has been keeping children safe and helping families lead stable, healthy and productive lives since 1976. We educate, empower and enrich families who are struggling with poverty, substance abuse, mental health issues, homelessness and domestic violence. In 2020, FamilyWise merged with Minnesota Communities Caring for Children (MCCC) and became the Minnesota chapter of Prevent Child Abuse America and the National Circle of Parents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.