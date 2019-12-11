BENA — A 60-year-old St. Paul was killed early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle rollover south of there.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 1:43 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle crash on County Road 8, one mile south of Bena. Deputies arrived and found that a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado had left the roadway, rolling in the ditch and landing in a swampy area.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was located inside deceased. The identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Assisting at the scene was the Minnesota State Patrol, Leech Lake Ambulance and Federal Dam Fire Department.

