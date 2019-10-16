FEDERAL DAM — A fatal crash Sunday morning has claimed the life of a Federal Dam man and seriously injured a young child.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said that at 10:57 a.m. the sheriff’s office received reports of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 8 at the intersection with County Road 63. Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that a Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by an adult male from Squaw Lake, was towing a passenger car on a car dolly when it failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette SUV that was southbound on County Road 8.
The 62-year-old driver of the Trailblazer was treated on scene and transported to a Deer River hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Oldsmobile was driven by a 58-year-old Federal Dam man who was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. A passenger in the Oldsmobile, a 4-year-old juvenile female, was treated on scene and transported via North Memorial Air Care to a hospital in the Twin Cities metro area with serious injuries.
The accident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and names are being withheld pending notification of family members.
Assisting on scene were several bystanders, North Memorial Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol, Leech Lake Tribal Police, Federal Dam Fire Department and Longville Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.