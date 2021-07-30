Pictured are some garden committee members, along with VFW Post 772 Commander Jerry Varner, who is also a member of the North Country Power Round Up Committee.
Photo submitted

North Country Power’s Round Up program donated $3,000 to the Father’s Hearts and Hands Food Shelf garden program. in Remer They are still looking for donations to complete the garden. Pictured are some garden committee members, along with VFW Post 772  Commander Jerry Varner, who is also a member of the North Country Power Round Up Committee. Earlier in July Varner presented the Father’s Hearts and Hands Food Shelf with a $1,500 donation on behalf of VFW Post 772.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments