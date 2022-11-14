The Festival of Lights event Nov. 25-26 will be a sight to behold, something to delight all your senses. In the spirit of giving the event will offer many opportunities to not only have fun but to also make someone else’s Holiday brighter.
• Friday evening, 5 p.m., is the Community Tree-Lighting and Live Music, Village Square, with music by Kellogg Duo and Friends.
• Late night music, both Friday and Saturday at The Chase, starts at 7 p.m.; and the American Legion, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. w/DJ.
• Saturday morning will be the annual Reindeer Ramble starting at Chase on the Lake. Registration begins at 8 a.m. This year there will be a 5K that starts at 9 a.m., plus a Kids’ Hot Cocoa Fun Run at 10 a.m. Register at 8 a.m., $20 for adults, $10 for kids. Holiday outfits are encouraged.
• Fill the Festival of Lights Fish House with toys! We are looking for donations of new toys or cash for First National Bank’s 27th annual Toys for Kids. The goal is to have the fish house full by the end of the weekend. Your help will make someone’s Christmas brighter.
• Village Square will once again be the home of Community Giving Tree, filled with paper mittens that WHA teacher have filled out with wishes for items they need in their classroom. This year we are adding socks for area senior citizens. Pick a mitten or a stocking, buy the item requested, wrap the present and deliver it to the Leech Lake Chamber. The WHA Student Council is heading up this effort.
• Walker Bay Theater will host the Festival of Lights Children’s Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Not only will the party include a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, but there will be LIVE Reindeer to visit, crafts to make and snacks to enjoy. From 1-3 p.m., Christmas Bingo will begin. Leave your little ones to play while you head out to shop the local stores.
• Sip and Shop Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Purchase a special $25 Holiday Sip and Shop Mug, good for specials at Heritage, Christmas Point, Green Scene, Java Loon and the Watershed. Mugs can also be purchased at the Leech Lake Chamber office.
• Float Village on 5th Street, Saturday, 4 p.m. to 8-ish. Do you love the Festival of Lights Parade? Well for 2022, the parade will last all evening! Come visit the Float Village located on 5th Street, where businesses and organizations have created floats and displays to light up the town. The floats and displays will stay in one place while the spectators roam around and enjoy the sights for hours instead of minutes. Also Candy Walk from 5-6 p.m.; family photo ops; bonfires; hot chocolate stand.
• Stop in at Portage Brewing and find out more about the family-friendly Festival of Lights Photo Hunt. There will be one on Friday and one on Saturday. Bring your phone and be ready to walk around town to completes the photo hunt. The Hunt begins at noon both days, ends at 4 p.m. at Portage.
• DIY crafts will be available to make and take home, or to hang on the Community Tree. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., DIY Crafts will be at Traveling Art Pub Studio, Green Scene, TJ’s Floral, The Piggy BBQ and WineDown.
• Saturday evening is the Festival of Lights 5th Street Light Up. Gather around cozy fire pits while listening to holiday songs and enjoy.
• Luminary Walk, Fri. and Sat, 5-7:30 p.m. — “For the Love of” Luminary Walk at the Rock Garden. Acknowledge someone you love. Organized by Hope Lutheran and St. Agnes Churches. Purchase Luminaries at Hope or St. Agnes, The Piggy BBQ, or Winedown —$5 each, 5 for $20.
For information on how to set up a display for the Festival of Lights Float Village or other questions about the events call the Leech lake Area Chamber 218-547-1313.
The Festival of Lights is sponsored by the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Arvig, Enbridge, First National Bank, Reeds Outdoor Outfitters, Spencer-Ross American Legion, Chase on the Lake, Sanford Health and Walker Bay Theater.
