The best way to get that warm-fuzzy holiday feeling is to head for Festival of Lights in Walker.
On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the town of Walker and the greater Leech Lake area come together to celebrate the start of the Christmas holiday season.
From one end to the other, “The City on the Bay” glows and sparkles with lights and garlands, from the trees at city park, to decorated store fronts, window displays, lamp posts, vehicles, domestic pets — in other words, anything that doesn’t move and a few things that do.
Now in its 25th year, the Festival will be held Nov. 30, starting with Small Business Saturday at downtown merchants. Small Business Saturday is a national promotion stressing the importance of supporting local small businesses in your hometown. Many merchants will be offering in-store specials, samples, free stuff and other exciting surprises.
At 10 a.m., the 2-mile Reindeer Ramble takes off at a brisk trot down city streets along the lakefront. Pre-race registration is at the Chamber of Commerce, and race day registration is at 8 a.m. at the Chase Hotel.
The Chase also is the starting point for runners and walkers who sprint toward the one-mile turn-around point on Walker Bay Boulevard, then head back to the Chase. The entry fee includes a commemorative cap for early entrants.
Prizes go to the top three finishers in age and gender categories. There’s also a prize for runners dressed in the best holiday costume.
The “Miracle on Fifth Street” Tent Party starts at 11 a.m., with the Legion Kids’ activities; pictures with Santa; live reindeer; horse and buggy rides; and a gingerbread contest.
The Traveling Art Pub’s Holiday DIY Art session runs from 2-4 p.m., also at the Tent on Fifth.
The Festival of Lights Parade and Lighting of the City begin at 5 p.m., with Joe and Barb Sherman as Parade Grand Marshals. Motorized floats, decorated vehicles and groups of marchers will greet hundreds of spectators standing along Minnesota Avenue. Some parade units will be handing out candy or other treats, so dress warmly, arrive early, stake out a good spot, and bring a bag to hold your candy stash!
Parade line up is at 4:30 p.m. in front of Subway. Pre-registration is encouraged but is not necessary. Let the Leech Lake Area Chamber know the name of your organization or business and what you want the parade emcee to announce as your parade entry goes down Minnesota Avenue.
The first place entry will receive $300 in Chamber Bucks; second place, $200; and third, $100.
A light up the store front competition will be held for the best decorated business. There will be two different categories: best lighting display and best window display. Winners will receive $300 in Chamber bucks each.
Please note — the team of judges will travel up to 5 miles beyond Walker to judge your business, but ONLY if the Chamber is notified that you are competing.
A Holiday Tree Lighting will be held at 6 p.m. at Village Square. This special “Giving Tree” will be adorned with colorful paper mittens ornaments that will list needed classroom supplies, compiled by WHA teachers. The cost to fill a request is estimated at $10 or under. Choose a mitten, purchase the items listed, and bring them to the Leech Lake Chamber. Student members of the Rotary Interact Club will distribute the gifts to various classes.
After the parade, many restaurants will be open to serve food and beverages to warm body and soul.
So join family and friends to celebrate “The most wonderful time of the year,” in “The most wonderful town” at any time of year —Walker, Minnesota, on the shores of Leech Lake!
For more information on Festival of Lights, call the Chamber at (218) 547-1313 or visit the website, www.leech-lake.com
