Greetings, warm wishes and welcome to the 2020 Holiday Season, from your friends at the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce! Our holiday season is going to look a little different this year, but our community is ready to rise to the occasion to offer holiday cheer and support our local businesses in these trying times.
Festival of Lights, Nov. 27 to 29: This year our streets will be all aglow as our business light up their windows. Remember this year it is more important than ever to support our local businesses. Venture around town to see the beautiful lights and remember to stop at the Community Christmas Tree in front of Village Square Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor. The Stolzman Family has made it their yearly adventure to find a beautiful tree in our own Chippewa National Forest, deliver it to the owners of Village Square, Gary & Theresa Bilben who then light it up.
This year we are encouraging DIY decorations to be hung on the tree. The Festival of Lights committee will be awarding prizes for the most unique decorations.
If you would like to cut down your own tree in our beautiful Chippewa National Forest, contact the Forest Service @ 218-547-1044.
Shop Small Event, Nov. 28: The Leech Lake Chamber is encouraging everyone to shop local, eat local and focus on fostering our community health and economy this year. Local stores offer some unique and beautiful very gifts. If you can’t make up your mind, a gift certificate from our stores or restaurants is also a thoughtful gesture.
You can also contact Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce to pick up some “Chamber Bucks” which can be spent at any Chamber member business in our area. Call 218-547-1313.
The Walker Tour of Lights will be from Nov. 27 to Dec. 31. Pro-West Associates has put together an interactive map to which you can easily add your address for everyone to travel around with their families to share the joy of the holidays light decorations with loved ones.
The interactive map is point and click easy, just open our website on your cell phone (leech-lake.com) and touch the green dot in the area you want to visit.
Once again this year, from Nov. 16 to Dec. 31, along with Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, the Leech Lake Chamber will be featuring our Great Gift Card Giveaway. Shop at a participating store (listed below) and receive a red ticket for every dollar spent. Winning numbers will be drawn for multiple packets of local gift cards starting with a $1,000 packet.
Some rules and regulations apply, and can be found at leech-lake.com. Participating stores include: 513 @ Mainstream, Frizzell Furniture, Piggy BBQ, Art & Antique Mall of Walker, Bayside Bar & Grill, Chase on the Lake, Charlie’s Up North, Christmas Point Wild Rice Co., Green Scene Organic Market, Heritage, Jenny & Company Walker, Lakes Area Powersports, Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Loney Sales & Service, Lundrigans Clothing, Nistler Floor Covering Inc., Orton’s Walker Cenex, Orton’s Y Mart/Y Bait, Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters, Super One Foods, TJ’s Floral & Design, Verizon/ Select Communications Walker location, Village Square Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor, Walker General Store, Walker Home Center and Wilkening Fireplaces.
Don’t be blue – help light up the Leech Lake Area.
Shop Local – Support our local retail businesses.
Eat Local – Restaurants will be open for carry out!
Live Local – Decorate your home/businesses and add it to our interactive map.
It is more important than ever.
Come on Leech Lake, let’s get our shine on!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.