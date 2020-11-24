Faith in Action for Cass County celebrated another successful raffle fundraiser with the Raffle Drawing held Nov. 12 at Bites Grill and Bar in Pine River. A handful of people gathered to witness the drawing event. The drawing was also broadcast on Facebook, but there were technical difficulties with the sound. At 6:00 p.m. Faith in Action Vice Chair Craig Wadzink and Executive Director Theresa Eclov performed the honor of mixing up the tickets in the large raffle tumbler and drawing out the 13 winners.
After the drawing, a call was made to the Grand Prize winner, Dustin Wacker of Big Lake, MN, who was surprised and excited to be the winner, saying he had received a lot of teasing over buying those raffle tickets. Mr. Wacker purchased his winning ticket from Faith in Action volunteers at a booth at Godfreys in Backus this summer.
And the 2020 winners are:
1st Prize: 2020 Polaris Ranger 570 plus Aluma Trailer won by Dustin Wacker of Big Lake, MN.
2nd Prize: $1,000.00 Cash won by Brandon Waterman of Issaquah, WA.
3rd Prize: $500.00 Gift Card for Hackensack Lumber and Do-It-Best Hardware won by Sean Puffer of Walker, MN.
4th Prize: $100 Gift Card from Full Stringer Bait & Tackle of Longville won by Jeff Burks of Hackensack, MN.
5th Prize: Golf package for two from Tianna Country Club in Walker won by Carole Miller of Hackensack, MN.
6th Prize: $50.00 Gift Card from Godfrey’s (Backus) won by Jason Zwilling of Sauk Rapids, MN.
7th Prize: $50.00 Gift Card from Southside Station (Hackensack) won by Tim Roth of Hackensack, MN.
8th Prize: $50.00 Gift Card from Mark’s Market (Hackensack) won by Jennifer Swiggart of Backus, MN.
9th Prize: $50.00 Gift Card from Pine River Family Market (Pine River) won by Kevin McCann of Mankato, MN.
10th Prize: $50.00 Gift Card from Swanson’s (Hackensack) won by Renee Vaaler of Grand Forks, ND.
11th Prize: $50.00 Car Wash Gift Certificate from One Stop (Longville) won by Geraldine Hardy of Cass Lake, MN.
12th Prize: $50.00 Gift Certificate from Clem’s Hardware (Cass Lake) won by Jaime Preble of Pine River, MN.
13th Prize: $50.00 Gift Card from Bites Grill & Bar (Pine River) won by Doug Kramasz of Jordan, MN.
The top ticket sellers were Faith in Action Volunteers Dennis Abbott and Marilyn Bonk, and local businesses Southside Station of Hackensack and Full Stringer Bait of Longville. “Volunteers and businesses really stepped up to make this raffle fundraiser was a huge success this summer during COVID restrictions,” stated Executive Director Theresa Eclov. “A big Thanks! to all our ticket sellers for their efforts!!”
The raffle is Faith in Action’s largest fundraiser of the year and proceeds from the raffle directly support the Faith in Action programs helping people in need in Cass County. Faith in Action provides transportation, grocery shopping, meal delivery, chores, and builds ramps for the elderly, disabled, and those in need or experiencing a crisis. A wheelchair van is also available to provide rides to appointments, errands, food shelf, and shopping. Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.” For more information about the raffle or about Faith in Action programs, please call 218-675-5435 or visit our website at www.faithinactioncass.com.
