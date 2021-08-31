The fifth annual Cass County Falls Prevention Health Fair will be virtual again this year with the theme “If you fall, who do you call.”
Beginning in September, a five-week program will be available in participating newspapers and on the Cass County LiveHealthy website at www.co.cass.mn.us/livehealthy/falls_prevention.php
