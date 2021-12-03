The All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota (ATV MN), representing 70 ATV clubs and ATV riders from across the state, has selected Fifty Lakes to host next year’s state convention.
The three-day event, to be hosted by the city in partnership with the Over The Hills Gang ATV Club, is scheduled for Sept. 16-18.
ATV MN Association President Ron Potter and its executive board, chose Fifty Lakes for its convention — also known as “Ride and Rally” — because of the central location to its members and member clubs. For the past three years, the event was held twice in Ely and once in Crane Lake. Fifty Lakes is located in the northern part of Crow Wing County, and the county is the geographic center of Minnesota. The area has hundreds of miles of designated, signed Grant-in-Aid ATV trails, along with hundreds of miles of legal routes open to motorized use, linking Fifty Lakes to the communities of Crosslake, Emily, Outing, Remer and beyond.
Being in lake country, the Fifty Lakes area also offers those attending the convention many options for lodging, resorts, camping, unique restaurants and shops, breweries, and fun fall attractions for ATV riders of all ages and abilities.
Over The Hills Gang, the host ATV Club, is based in Emily. It has over 500 club members, including 50 business members. Together with the City of Fifty Lakes, the club hopes to attract 500 riders to the three-day event, providing a strong economic boost to area businesses during fall of 2022, before winter sets in.
A team of city, club and ATV MN leaders is now meeting to organize the event, and will be inviting surrounding cities and local businesses to be involved. More details will appear in local newspapers, as well as on the club website (overthehillsgang.org), ATV Minnesota website (atvam.org), their newsletters, and the Facebook pages of ATV MN and the City of Fifty Lakes.
ATV MN is the state association representing 70 ATV clubs across Minnesota. Established in 1983, it serves the interests of ATV owners in Minnesota by advocating for ATV recreation, advancing the safe, responsible use of ATVs, building trails economically and environmentally sustainable, providing information, and participating in legislative and regulatory activities related to the use of all-terrain vehicles.
