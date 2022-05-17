People concerned about water quality and soil health in Cass County should consider filing by May 31 to run for the position of supervisor of the Cass Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).
“Supervisors play an important role in how a wide variety of natural resources are managed in our county, including wetlands, rivers, lakes, forests and farmland (add any other appropriate area),” said John Ringle, district manager with Cass SWCD.
Those interested in running for supervisor should file at the county auditor’s office up to May 31. SWCDs are special-purpose units of government that manage and direct conservation programs at the local level. Important programs and priorities of Cass SWCD include helping private citizens place good conservation practices on their private lands by providing financial assistance.
Comprehensive watershed management and Forest Stewardship are also priorities for our District. An elected board of supervisors governs each of Minnesota’s 88 SWCDs.
“Serving as a supervisor is a terrific opportunity for people who want a voice in how we manage our environment,” Ringle said.
This year, Cass SWCD has two supervisor positions up for election. SWCD candidates appear on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. SWCD candidates outside of Minnesota’s metro area are elected countywide but must reside in one of the supervisor districts up for election. These districts looking for candidates are District 5 which includes Shingobee, Turtle Lake, Pine Lake, Leech Lake, Wilkinson, Pike Bay and Ottertail Point Peninsula and District 1 which includes McKinley, Ansel, Poplar, Bull Moose, Bungo, Moose Lake, Walden, Maple, Wilson and Loon Lake townships.
SWCD supervisors serve four-year terms. SWCD supervisors meet monthly to discuss business, including state-grant allocations to landowners; district conservation priorities; coordination with other local units of government and state agencies; and legislative priorities. Supervisors do not receive a salary but receive compensation for attending meetings and expense reimbursements
