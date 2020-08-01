The filing period for city offices (in cities with no primary election), townships, school boards and special districts that began July 28  continues through Aug. 11.

Candidates may file by contacting the clerk of each entity; the fee is $2.

To see who has filed thus far for offices that will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s Website at candidates.sos.state.mn.us

