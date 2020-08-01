The filing period for city offices (in cities with no primary election), townships, school boards and special districts that began July 28 continues through Aug. 11.
Candidates may file by contacting the clerk of each entity; the fee is $2.
To see who has filed thus far for offices that will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s Website at candidates.sos.state.mn.us
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.