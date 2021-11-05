The final seasonal Pine River Market Square Indoor farmers’ and crafters’ market is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Warehouse Community Center in Pine River, 307 Norway Avenue.
Local goods featured include fall produce, baked goods, mushrooms, pickles, relishes, jams, jellies, log and repurposed furniture, outdoor décor, tie-dye items, knit creations, kitchen towels, potholders, jewelry, and so much more.
It’s a great time to buy local goods for gift giving during the up-coming holidays. SNAP benefits are accepted. Guidelines for social distancing and mask-wearing for indoor events are encouraged though not required.
Vendors are welcome as long as they meet the vendor criteria (home grown/home made by vendor) and space is available. The vendor application form and guidelines can be found at www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com or via phone or texting to Mim, market manager, at (218) 838-1943. You can also visit the Facebook site for more information and messaging.
Market sponsors for the 2021 season include Associates in Eyecare, City of Pine River, Pine River Dairy Queen, Hanneken Insurance, Pine River Chamber of Commerce, Pine River Dental Arts, Pine River Family Market, Pine River State Bank, and Station 371- Cenex. The Pine River Market Square is also a member of the Pine River Chamber of Commerce, the Minnesota Farmers’ Market Association (MFMA) and Minnesota Grown.
See you at the market! Come for the goods! Stay for the fun!
