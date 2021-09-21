Art Leap, an “open studio event” featuring artists and guest artists, will offer 21 sites and feature more than 80 artists at studios and other locations in Hubbard and Becker counties.
The event will be held Saturday and Sunday. Studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Some sites may ask visitors to wear masks.
Hop from studio to studio, learn process, appreciate skill and support the artists. Let fall’s natural beauty as you pass lakes and travel country roads inspire you as it does the artists. Brochures are available at the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, Park Rapids Area Library and other locations in Park Rapids, Menahga, Bemidji, Walker and Detroit Lakes and at www.heartland arts.org.
Seven new sites will be part of this year’s event, including two new murals in downtown Park Rapids.
Studio 176, a small art and event gallery on Third Street, features the work of regional artists: Elisa Boushee, Laura Grisamore, Dawn Rossbach and Jeremy Simonson. At Second Street and Main, Park Rapids’ new brew pub will feature the artwork of Debbie Center, best known for her northern lights photography, but a versatile artist in other media. Jill Lucas invites visitors to her home to see her three-dimensional work and watercolors and meet guest artists Toby Lucas, Dave and Sue Melhus.
To help visitors navigate, this year’s newly designed brochure features a driving loop north and west and another south and east.
New on the north and west loop will be the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge Discovery Center with guest photographers Jim Sinclair, Robert Larson, Lee Kensinger and others as well as mini workshops and suggestions on best sites on the Refuge to take your own fall photos. Artists Merrily Karel, Dona Wilkerson and Patty Minehart will show their skills in paper folding, fiber and visual arts at the Osage Schoolhouse.
On the south and east loop, Chuck Weygand visitors will find functional wooden bowls made from Minnesota trees. in 2020, Weygand was awarded a Region 2 Arts Council Individual Artist grant.
In addition to new locations, several studios who have participated in past years will host new guest artists and new works that will interest first time and returning visitors.
Heartland Arts sponsors Art Leap with funding provided, in part, by Itasca-Mantrap’s Operation Round Up and the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association. This activity is also funded by a Region 2 Arts Council Grant through an appropriation by the Minnesota State Legislature and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund passed by Minnesota voters on Nov. 4, 2008.
For more information, call (218) 820-2716.
