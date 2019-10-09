Percent of students who vaped e-cigarettes in past 30 days
• Grade 8: 11 percent (95 percent increase from 2016-2019)
• Grade 9: 16 percent (75 percent increase from 2016-2019)
• Grade 11: 26 percent (54 percent increase from 2016-2019)
Students aren’t aware of e-cigarette dangers
• 76 percent of 11th graders said there is either no, slight or a moderate risk to using e-cigarettes
Most students got e-cigarettes
Got e-cigarettes from friends
• Grade 8: 71 percent
• Grade 9: 76 percent
• Grade 11: 72 percent
Bought e-cigarettes from vape shop
• Grade 8: 5 percent
• Grade 9: 7 percent
• Grade 11: 14 percent
Bought e-cigarettes on the internet
• Grade 8: 8 percent
• Grade 9: 8 percent
• Grade 11: 10 percent
Combustible cigarette use falls to lowest levels ever recorded
• Grade 8: 2.4 percent
• Grade 9: 3 percent
• Grade 11: 5 percent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.