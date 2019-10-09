Percent of students who vaped e-cigarettes in past 30 days

• Grade 8: 11 percent (95 percent increase from 2016-2019)

• Grade 9: 16 percent (75 percent increase from 2016-2019)

• Grade 11: 26 percent (54 percent increase from 2016-2019)

 

Students aren’t aware of e-cigarette dangers

• 76 percent of 11th graders said there is either no, slight or a moderate risk to using e-cigarettes

 

Most students got e-cigarettes

Got e-cigarettes from friends

• Grade 8: 71 percent

• Grade 9: 76 percent

• Grade 11: 72 percent

 

Bought e-cigarettes from vape shop

• Grade 8: 5 percent

• Grade 9: 7 percent

• Grade 11: 14 percent

 

Bought e-cigarettes on the internet

• Grade 8: 8 percent

• Grade 9: 8 percent

• Grade 11: 10 percent

 

Combustible cigarette use falls to lowest levels ever recorded

• Grade 8: 2.4 percent

• Grade 9: 3 percent

• Grade 11: 5 percent

