Firearms Safety Training will be offered Mondays and Thursdays, starting March 30 and ending April 23, at The Hub in Hackensack (next to the post office).
Sessions will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m., except for the first night, which starts at 6 p.m. to allow time for registration paperwork.
Participants must be at least age 11 by March 30. There will be a mandatory range day May 2 at the Northstar Shooting Sports Range north of Walker.
There is no fee for firearms safety training, which is sponsored by the Hackensack American Legion and Department of Natural Resources.
To pre-register, call Denny Ganz at (218) 244-4232, and leave name and contact information.
