Pictured with their first dollar are (from left) Carrie Mauer-Ackerman, Sara Medina and Casandra Oaks.
Photo submitted

The newest member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is First American Title, a business with an office in Pequot Lakes that helps homebuyers and sellers, real estate agents and brokers, mortgage lenders, commercial property professionals, homebuilders and developers, title agencies and legal professionals close transactions. Since the company’s formation in 1889, First American Title has been dedicated to maintaining the integrity of land records and delivering the information, products and services needed with a level of service that is unparalleled in the industry. As an industry leader, it is the philosophy of First American to provide customers the respect they deserve and the innovative products and services they need. First American adheres to the highest standards of financial stability and professional responsibility. Pictured with their first dollar are (from left) Carrie Mauer-Ackerman, Sara Medina and Casandra Oaks.

