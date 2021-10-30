The newest member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is First American Title, a business with an office in Pequot Lakes that helps homebuyers and sellers, real estate agents and brokers, mortgage lenders, commercial property professionals, homebuilders and developers, title agencies and legal professionals close transactions. Since the company’s formation in 1889, First American Title has been dedicated to maintaining the integrity of land records and delivering the information, products and services needed with a level of service that is unparalleled in the industry. As an industry leader, it is the philosophy of First American to provide customers the respect they deserve and the innovative products and services they need. First American adheres to the highest standards of financial stability and professional responsibility. Pictured with their first dollar are (from left) Carrie Mauer-Ackerman, Sara Medina and Casandra Oaks.
featured
First American Title Joins Chamber
Tags
Gail Deboer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.