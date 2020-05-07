Are you looking for low income housing, facing homelessness or fleeing a domestic situation? First Call for Help and our Information and Referral Specialists are available 24 hours per day/365 days a year to link you to the supports you need throughout your county.

We are information at your fingertips. Just call First Call at (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments