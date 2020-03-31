First Call 2-1-1 is your first stop for help and referral. From any land line you can simply dial 2-1-1 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565. Whether you’re looking for a phone number to a specific agency, help locating a specific service, or you need to be connected to counseling or health services, remember, First Call 2-1-1 should be your first call.

