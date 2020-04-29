Have you ever wondered what an Advanced Health Care Directive is? How to get information about Power of Attorney or Living Wills? First Call for Help 211 has the information and resources necessary to answer not only these questions but many others. Give First Call 211 a call 24 hours a day/7 days a week, at (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County at (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.
