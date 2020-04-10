Do you need help with resources for basic needs? Do you know someone who is being bullied? Are you looking for a list for senior housing? Do you need help signing up for Health Care Insurance? Are you or someone you know experiencing depression or anxiety?

First Call is here to help you! Call (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.

