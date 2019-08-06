Every day at First Call 2-1-1, we receive calls from people who need some of the basic necessities of life. They may include food, clothing, help with electric/heat bill, a place to live or just someone to talk to about a difficult situation. We will gladly help connect you with the services or resources to help meet your needs. We are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

We can be reached at (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.

