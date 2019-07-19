First Call 2-1-1 believes in people and their ability to find the resources to solve their own problems when given a chance. Services include a friendly, non-judgmental ear that can help you sift through a problem as well as provide information about resources that are available for you. We are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Make your FIRST CALL to (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.
