First Call 2-1-1 believes in people and their ability to find the resources to solve their own problems when given a chance. Services include a friendly, non-judgmental ear that can help you sift through a problem as well as provide information about resources that are available for you.  We are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.  Make your FIRST CALL to (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments