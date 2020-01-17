Are you looking for the animal shelters in your area? What is the number to MN Snap (Animal Control Service)? Is there a spay and neuter service in your county?
A friendly voice at First Call for Help 211 would be glad to get you the information you are looking for, 24 hours a day/7days a week. Just dial (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County area dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.
