Q: I have a questions regarding the auxiliary headlights on a truck with a plow. Are they a requirement? I purchased a plow for my truck recently and the lights that came with are not nearly as bright as the stock lights on my truck. My stock headlights actually work perfectly fine over the top of the plow without any glare back at me. Are the auxiliary headlights I always see on plow trucks actually something that are required to be there or can I take them off since my stock truck lights work better?