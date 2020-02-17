Have you recently lost your job? Lost your medical insurance? Are you unable to keep up with your rent, heating or electric bills? First Call 2-1-1 has information about the Workforce Center, health coverage possibilities and information on Rental Assistance and Energy Assistance Program in your county. Just call (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.

