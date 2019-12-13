Are you or someone you love struggling with mental health issues? Looking for a mental health provider, or trying to locate a support group for parents of children with autism? First Call for Help and our Information and Referral Specialist are available 24 hours per day, 365 days a year to link you to the resources you need throughout out state. We are information at your fingertips…. Just call First Call at (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.

