First Call for Help 2-1-1 is able to give you information or connect you to many resources. Are you looking for services available for seniors? Do you need the number for the 55 Alive programs in your area? Are you looking for the local senior center? Just dial (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County area dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.

