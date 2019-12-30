With the Holidays upon us, times can be happy, hectic, overwhelming or even sad. Whether you need information or just a listening ear, First Call for Help 2-1-1 is here for you. Just dial (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.

