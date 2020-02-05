What is the time and location of the Food Shelf in your area? Where can you get help with food on the weekends when the food shelf is closed? Is there any place that serves free meals? You can get the answers/information to these questions by calling First Call for Help-211 at (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 211.

