What is First Call For Help 2-1-1 and what do they do?
First Call is an Information, Referral and Crisis Mental Health Intervention Agency that serves a seven-county area in north central Minnesota as part of the statewide United Way 2-1-1 system. They provide free, confidential, non-judgmental, active listening, information, referral and crisis intervention call center, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to all residents in the seven-county area. They can also connect callers to resources state/country wide so family members living here can have their questions answered regarding services in other parts of the state/country.
Just dial (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.
