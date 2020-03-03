Are you or someone you know looking for a support group for people who are going through a divorce, dealing with grief or a terminal illness? Or maybe you just need a listening ear.  

First Call for Help 2-1-1 offers non-judgmental, active listening and help with options for whatever you are dealing/going through. They have referrals to many area support groups as well as information on a wide variety of other services and agencies.  

First Call is available for calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be reached by calling (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.

