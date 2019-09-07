Are you looking for the animal shelters in your area? What is the number to MN Snap (Animal Control Service)? Is there a spay and neuter service in your county?

By dialing (218) 326-8565 in the Grand Rapids area or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 211, you will be connected to a friendly voice that would be glad to get you the information you are looking for, 24 hours a days, seven days a week.

