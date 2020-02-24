Are you or someone you know experiencing a mental health crisis? Looking for a support group for someone going through a divorce? Or maybe you just need someone to listen to your problem and help you come up with some options for dealing with whatever the issue may be.

First Call 2-1-1 offers non-judgmental, active listening, connections to emergency mental health services and referrals to many area support groups as well as information on a wide variety of other services and agencies. They are open for calls 24 hours a day and can be reached by dialing (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 211.

