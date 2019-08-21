Are you experiencing a mental health crisis, looking for counseling services in your area?  First Call For Help and our information and referral specialists are available to help link you to the supports you need throughout your county.  We are information at your fingertips….Just call 218-326-8565 or in Cass County dial 2-1-1 or 1-800-442-8565.

