Are there places that will help get winter coats for a family who cannot afford to buy them? Do you need the location and time for the coat giveaway in your city? First Call for Help 211 can give you the information you are looking for by calling (218) 326-8565 in the Grand Rapids area or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments